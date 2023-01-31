TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: STALKER!

Kultuurikatel , a location for the STALKER film by Andrei Tarkovsky. He had the “UN” painted on the tower for the movie: “It’s here, as a large freight train hovers into view, that Stalker, Writer and the Professor attempt to break into The Zone. As the train makes its way towards the barrier they slide their jeep into view and follow in its wake. While shooting the film, Tarkovsky had the UN’s acronym painted on the power plant’s chimney. Today the tracks have all been removed, but the UN remains.”

.

Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪

December 2022

A scene from the movie. You,can see the “UN” on the right.

