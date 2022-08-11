HELSINKI, FINLAND 🇫🇮 STREET ART: THE BATHING MAIDEN by KAUKO RÄSÄNEN Published on August 11, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel ‘Risen from the sea’ – 1.5 metres high 🧑🎨:Kauko Räsänen (1926-2015) made a plaster model of the sculpture in 1953, but it wasn’t cast in bronze until 1974. It was bought by the City and erected in Pasila in 1975. Also known as `The Bathing maiden’.—————-The work belongs to the collections of the Helsinki Art Museum.—————-Helsinki, Finland 🇫🇮28june22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...