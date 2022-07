I’m back in Pakistan for the first time since 2018, and the truth is, I’ve missed the food a lot! So, I wasted no time getting back to these traditional dishes, either made for me by a friend, or delivered from a restaurant…*Note*Pakistani food is spicy. Just the way I like it. 🙂

Chicken Biryani

Bhaingan Bharta (mashed eggplant)

Halwa Poori – My favorite breakfast!

Chapli Kebab

Chicken Karahi with Roti

Naan Chana

Samosa

Bhaingan Bharta, Two hard-boiled eggs, and Paratha

Chicken Karahi with White Rice

Naan Chana with Yogurt

