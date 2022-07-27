NARVA, ESTONIA FOOD & DRINK: SIX TOP EATS!

I lived in Narva for 10 months between September 2021 and June 2022. As a foodie, it wasn’t easy having so few options of restaurants to choose from, compared to other cities in Estonia. But, I made the most of it – I became a better cook, myself, and created more ritualistic moments at the few places I mention here. You’ll notice Muna Café isn’t on the list, and it’s usually on every Narva restaurant list, but that’s because it is right there at Narva College and access was so easy, and I just took it for granted. Other than the lunch specials, in general, Muna can be a bit expensive for what you get. This list has some of my favorites and notice it says “Six Top Eats,” not “The Top Six Eats.” So, there is no order, and it’s not meant to exclude the other restaurants around – it’s just my list of the places I became comfortable at for one reason or another.

Sushi is my favorite food. This ended up being my favorite place for sushi. I wasn’t a fan of Sushi King. I did go to Jaapani Mama in Fama Keskus quite a bit before Sushi Out arrived to town. Average prices, can feel pricey, especially when drinks are added…but it is in my opinion, the best sushi I had in Narva. I’ve tried most of the salmon offerings. Location: Aleksander Puškini 12a, 20308 Narva

Bublik Café. Don’t let that one busted fried egg turn you off. That was an anomaly (only happened once in all of my times there) and still delicious. For someone who enjoys brunches with eggs benedicts all over the world…as Narva is lacking in ‘brunch mentality’…this was the best egg-involved breakfast I could find. It’s the coolest, most ‘European-feely’ café in Narva. Cozy atmosphere with a huge coffee and tea menu, delicious pastries. The only place I could get a Pumpkin Spice Latte during ‘the season.’ Location: Aleksander Puškini 13, 23109 Narva

The Irish Embassy Pub. Went there one Sunday afternoon shortly after getting settled in Narva in September. Had a Narva beer and soaked in the Irish tunes and the Narvitian passersby…it was shortlived, though. Shortly after, it closed due to Covid and didn’t re-open until April 29, 2022. From then on, it became ‘our group’s’ favorite hangout spot – lots of meetups for drinks and conversations. I went for the beer, but lots of friends ate there and loved the food. Location: Paul Kerese 2, 20304 Narva

Monk Narva. I can say – good butter chicken, good honey chicken, and good fish masala. Any of the other masalas are good, too, no doubt. On one of my last nights in Narva, I had dinner there in Astri Mall, with a friend. They do both Indian and Chinese dishes well. – I can say that I prefer the butter chicken at Wokk-In, another restaurant combining both cultures, but due to lack of pics, I haven’t added it to this list. There’s also a small Monk kiosk in Fama Keskus. Location: Astri Center – Tallinna mnt 41, 20605 Narva

Aragvi. Georgian. Small, little corner shop. I think they have a bigger restaurant in Jõhvi. I just wanted some khachapuri one morning and theirs hit the spot! Location: Tallinna mnt 28

German Pub. This place has a lot of history as far as Narva goes, I guess. I never ate there, but stopped by from time to time for a Narva Marzen (local beer.) I like that it’s underground…you have to walk downstairs from the street to get in. Location: Aleksander Puškini 10, 20308 Narva

Narva, Estonia 2021-22

