NARVA, ESTONIA FOOD & DRINK: SIX TOP EATS!

I lived in Narva for 10 months between September 2021 and June 2022. As a foodie, it wasn’t easy having so few options of restaurants to choose from, compared to other cities in Estonia. But, I made the most of it – I became a better cook, myself, and created more ritualistic moments at the few places I mention here. You’ll notice Muna Café isn’t on the list, and it’s usually on every Narva restaurant list, but that’s because it is right there at Narva College and access was so easy, and I just took it for granted. Other than the lunch specials, in general, Muna can be a bit expensive for what you get. This list has some of my favorites and notice it says “Six Top Eats,” not “The Top Six Eats.” So, there is no order, and it’s not meant to exclude the other restaurants around – it’s just my list of the places I became comfortable at for one reason or another.