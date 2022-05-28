TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THE LITTLE RED HOUSE…

This house was the headquarters of the famous Estonian literary group Siuru, which was active in the last century. August Gailit, Artur Adson, Marie Under, Johannes Semper, Friedebert Tuglas, Henrik Visnapuu are probably the best known members.
34 Pikk St
Old Town
Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪
2apr22
Building Pikk 17 was built in 1407–1417 as the building of the Tallinn Great Guild.
On the corner of Pikk 45 Vaimu Street. Dates back to the 14th century, a two-storey medieval residential building with a high pitched roof and a small courtyard. The building is first mentioned in 1380.
Design Shop Oma Asi.
“The Little Red House”
.
The works of over 60 Estonian designers can be found in the smallest house in Tallinn Old Town, built in 1656.
🇪🇪

