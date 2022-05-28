TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THE LITTLE RED HOUSE… Published on May 28, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel This house was the headquarters of the famous Estonian literary group Siuru, which was active in the last century. August Gailit, Artur Adson, Marie Under, Johannes Semper, Friedebert Tuglas, Henrik Visnapuu are probably the best known members.34 Pikk StOld TownTallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪2apr22 Building Pikk 17 was built in 1407–1417 as the building of the Tallinn Great Guild.Old TownTallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪 On the corner of Pikk 45 Vaimu Street. Dates back to the 14th century, a two-storey medieval residential building with a high pitched roof and a small courtyard. The building is first mentioned in 1380.Old Town Design Shop Oma Asi.“The Little Red House”.The works of over 60 Estonian designers can be found in the smallest house in Tallinn Old Town, built in 1656.🇪🇪 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...