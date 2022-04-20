SILLIMÄE, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: ATOMIC! Published on April 20, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Monument to Atomic Power.Completed: 1987Sculptor: Not knownGenre: Soviet monument, former USSR“The town of Sillamäe was constructed in the 1940s by the Soviets to support a nearby secret uranium processing plant. The settlement was classified as a closed city and, therefore, didn’t appear on most maps of the USSR and a special pass was required in order to enter. The Monument to Atomic Power was erected on the same spot where a statue of Joseph Stalin used to be. The latter was dismantled in 1963.” https://www.kathmanduandbeyond.com/monument-atomic-power-sillamae-estonia/.20mar22Sillamäe, Estonia 🇪🇪 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...