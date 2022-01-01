RIGA, LATVIA 🇱🇻: ST. PETER’S CHURCH

St. Peter’s Church (Latvian: Svētā Pētera Evaņģēliski luteriskā baznīca) is a Lutheran church dedicated to Saint Peter. Built in 1209, but just some walls and some pillars have remained from that time. The current basilica was created during renovations in the 15th century.
At the beginning of the Last Supper, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet. Peter initially refused to let Jesus wash his feet, but when Jesus told him: “If I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me”, Peter replied: “Lord, not my feet only, but also my hands and my head” (John 13:2–11).
23dec21 Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻

