NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 & IVANGOROD, RUSSIA 🇷🇺: FORTRESS Published on November 27, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel Hey 👋🏽 Russia 🇷🇺, I see 👀 you..Привет Россия, я вижу 👀 тебя..Ivangorod Fortress. Located on the Narva River along the Russian border with Estonia, across from Narva..“Ivangorod Fortress was established by Ivan III in 1492, intended to reaffirm Muscovy’s right to access the Baltic Sea and to form a bulwark against the Teutonic Order, being built opposite the powerful Teutonic Hermann Castle.”Narva, Estonia 🇪🇪21nov21 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 & IVANGOROD, RUSSIA 🇷🇺: FORTRESS”
Beautiful დ
Thanks, Cindy! I hope your holiday season is full of joy! 🤩