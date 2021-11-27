NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 & IVANGOROD, RUSSIA 🇷🇺: FORTRESS

Hey 👋🏽 Russia 🇷🇺, I see 👀 you.
Привет Россия, я вижу 👀 тебя.
Ivangorod Fortress. Located on the Narva River along the Russian border with Estonia, across from Narva.
“Ivangorod Fortress was established by Ivan III in 1492, intended to reaffirm Muscovy’s right to access the Baltic Sea and to form a bulwark against the Teutonic Order, being built opposite the powerful Teutonic Hermann Castle.”
Narva, Estonia 🇪🇪
21nov21

