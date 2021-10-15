TALLINN, ESTONIA STREET ART: KALEVIPOEG by OLIVIER BONNARD Published on October 15, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel Long story short: Kalev is a mythical character in Estonian folklore. He’s a malevolent giant who throws stones and planks at his enemies. He went to save his mother in Finland 🇫🇮, bought a sword 🗡, but it was cursed because he killed the sword maker’s son. Then when he used the sword, he cut his own legs off. He dies and goes to heaven, but then is reanimated by an enemy and made to guard the gates of hell for eternity. I told you, long story short. Guaranteed to have missed some major points. But, you get the gist. A mythical giant in Estonian folklore. 💥 Artist: Lebonar a.k.a. Olivier Bonnard https://www.instagram.com/lebonar/?hl=en.Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪28august2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...