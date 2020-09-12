BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: PEZ & RANDOM FRIENDS Published on September 12, 2020August 24, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel I’m in the process of streamlining my blog and it’s forcing me to revisit my past – the many places I’ve been…whilst sitting here in lockdown. A flurry of emotions…Gratitude & Wanderlust… This is a classic smiling Pez – his character has evolved over the years, but this is one I snapped early on in Bogotá back in 2012. Bogotá, Colombia. October 2012. Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...