BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: PEZ & RANDOM FRIENDS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

I’m in the process of streamlining my blog and it’s forcing me to revisit my past – the many places I’ve been…whilst sitting here in lockdown. A flurry of emotions…Gratitude & Wanderlust…

This is a classic smiling Pez – his character has evolved over the years, but this is one I snapped early on in Bogotá back in 2012.

Bogotá, Colombia. October 2012.

Leave a Reply