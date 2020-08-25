BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: A.P. C. CREW

The A.P.C. Crew, whose acronym can stand for almost anything beginning with “Animal,” is the largest crew in Colombia, boasting 40 artists. The crew includes men and women and it may actually be the biggest crew in all of Latin America. Its most famous member is Stinkfish. Pictured below are fragments of a beautiful wall they have claimed on Carrera 4 in La Candelaria. 29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia. (Canon 550D, Canon Lens EF 28mm)

Stinkfish has a unique style. He usually takes pictures of people he sees on the streets of Bogota and then stencils them.

