NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: NYC EATS ITS YOUNG

IMG_1214
America the Dutiful

IMG_1139

IMG_1100
East Village, NYC

IMG_1272IMG_1131

6B81DF91-BD17-4177-B0E6-514A597651EB
Built 1910. Harlem.
IMG_1278
Meres One

IMG_1292

IMG_1697
“Dos alas” (“Two Wings”), echoing Puerto Rican poet Lola Rodríguez de Tío, whose 1893 verse “Cuba and Puerto Rico are two wings of the same bird.” Che Guevara and Pedro Albizua Campos. Harlem. 27nov19

IMG_1300

IMG_1533
Coney Island – CRASH
IMG_1705
Elle & Claw Money. Harlem.

NOV2019. NYC

