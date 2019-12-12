NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: NYC EATS ITS YOUNG Published on December 12, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel America the Dutiful East Village, NYC Built 1910. Harlem. Meres One “Dos alas” (“Two Wings”), echoing Puerto Rican poet Lola Rodríguez de Tío, whose 1893 verse “Cuba and Puerto Rico are two wings of the same bird.” Che Guevara and Pedro Albizua Campos. Harlem. 27nov19 Coney Island – CRASH Elle & Claw Money. Harlem. NOV2019. NYC Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...