LIER, BELGIUM: A HERMIT’S LIFE

Saint Gummarus of Lier was a Belgian saint. He was the son of the Lord of Emblem  An official in the court of his relative Pepin the Younger, after a number of years in military service he retired to live the life of a hermit. The town of Lier grew up around his hermitage. (wiki)

The Pepper pot

St Gummarus Tower, known as the “Peperbus” (Pepper pot) to the people of Lier, is 83m high.

Due to a number of catastrophes it took almost four centuries to build. We can see this from the various architectural styles: Gothic at the bottom, the octagon resting on this is late Gothic, the top octagon is late baroque and the tower roof is rococo. https://www.visitlier.be/en/see/points-interest/st-gummarus-tower

NETE RIVER

15aug2109. Lier, Belgium.

