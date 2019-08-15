LIER, BELGIUM: A HERMIT’S LIFE

St Gummarus Tower, known as the “Peperbus” (Pepper pot) to the people of Lier, is 83m high.

Due to a number of catastrophes it took almost four centuries to build. We can see this from the various architectural styles: Gothic at the bottom, the octagon resting on this is late Gothic, the top octagon is late baroque and the tower roof is rococo. https://www.visitlier.be/en/see/points-interest/st-gummarus-tower

15aug2109. Lier, Belgium.