Saint Gummarus of Lier was a Belgian saint. He was the son of the Lord of Emblem An official in the court of his relative Pepin the Younger, after a number of years in military service he retired to live the life of a hermit. The town of Lier grew up around his hermitage. (wiki)
The Pepper pot
St Gummarus Tower, known as the “Peperbus” (Pepper pot) to the people of Lier, is 83m high.
Due to a number of catastrophes it took almost four centuries to build. We can see this from the various architectural styles: Gothic at the bottom, the octagon resting on this is late Gothic, the top octagon is late baroque and the tower roof is rococo. https://www.visitlier.be/en/see/points-interest/st-gummarus-tower
15aug2109. Lier, Belgium.
Advertisements
One thought on “LIER, BELGIUM: A HERMIT’S LIFE”
Thanks for sharing, love the photos. What’s your favorite part of Belgium?
LikeLike