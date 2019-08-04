DINANT, BELGIUM 🇧🇪: THE COLLÉGIALE NOTRE DAME DE DINANT

I love to experience solitude with historical icons.

I sat alone in The Collégiale Notre Dame de Dinant, a gorgeous 13th-century Gothic cathedral situated on the River Meuse, for a good 20 minutes without another soul around. I was able to meditate upon everything I’m grateful for, one of those things being moments like this, when I’m utterly alone, apart from the entire human race coexisting with some incredible piece of history in some random part of the world…it’s such a beautiful, weightless feeling.

Dinant, Belgium 🇧🇪 3aug19

Advertisements