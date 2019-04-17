SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: VESSEL (21 Pilots, PT. 2)

THE SOUNDTRACK TO MY THREE MONTHS OF LIVING IN COSTA RICA HAS BEEN ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY, THE 4 TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ ALBUMS: SELF-TITLED, VESSEL, BLURRYFACE, AND TRENCH. THIS UPCOMING 4-PART PHOTO SERIES WILL FEATURE CAPTIONS WITH THEIR LYRICS DESCRIBING AN EVEN DEEPER CONTEXTUALIZATION OF MY OVERALL PURE VIDA EXPERIENCE.
IMG_6882
i’ll stay awake, ’cause the dark’s not taking prisoners tonight.
IMG_6802
why am i not scared in the morning? i don’t hear those voices calling. i must have kicked them out…
IMG_6806
i’m insignificant.
IMG_6795
you think twice about your life. it probably happens at night, right?
IMG_6745
am i the only one i know waging my wars behind my face and above my throat? shadows will scream that i’m alone.
IMG_6943
behind my eyelids are islands of violence.
IMG_6778
life has a hopeful undertone.
IMG_6775
and since we know that dreams are dead, and life turns plans up on their head, i will plan to be a bum, so i just might become someone.
IMG_6879
sometimes quiet is violent.
IMG_6872
i’m forced to deal with what i feel, there is no distraction to mask what is real. 
IMG_6777
i find over the course of our human existence, one thing consists of consistence. and it’s that we’re all battling fear. oh dear, i don’t know if we know why we’re here.
IMG_6743
i’m semi-automatic. my prayer’s schizophrenic.
IMG_6750
i do not know why i would go in front of you and hide my soul, ’cause you’re the only one who knows it. 
IMG_6790
don’t wanna call you in the night time. don’t wanna give you all my pieces. don’t wanna hand you all my trouble. don’t wanna give you all my demons. you’ll have to watch me struggle from several rooms away. but tonight, i’ll need you to stay.
IMG_6870
i’ll never be what you see inside. you say i’m not alone, but i am petrified.  
IMG_6746
i can feel your breath. i can feel my death. i want to know you. i want to see. i want to say hello.

15apr19. san jose, costa rica.

