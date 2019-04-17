SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: IMPLICIT DEMAND FOR PROOF (21 Pilots, PT. 1)

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
the soundtrack to my three months of living in Costa Rica has been almost exclusively, the 4 twenty one pilots’ albums: self-titled, vessel, blurryface, and trench. this upcoming 4-part photo series will feature captions with their lyrics describing an even deeper contextualization of my overall pure vida experience.
IMG_6942
reign down and destroy me
IMG_6936
i’ll try to delay what you make of my life. but i don’t want your way. i want mine.
IMG_6926
you are tired. you are hurt. a moth ate through your favorite shirt. and all your friends, they fertilize the ground you walk. lose your mind.
IMG_6925
i’ve been traveling in the deserts of my mind.
IMG_6923
living like a ghost, you walk by everyone you know. you say that you’re fine, but you have lost your sway and glow.
IMG_6922
then the wages of war will start inside my head with my counterpart.
IMG_6896
no one really knows his mind and no one knows behind his eyes.
IMG_6895
we get colder as we grow older. we will walk so much slower.
IMG_6898
i’m not sure i want to give you tools that can destroy my heart.
IMG_6892
he wakes up early today, throws on a mask that will alter his face. nobody knows his real name…
IMG_6901
he thinks that faith might be dead. nothing kills a man faster than his own head. 
IMG_6900
nobody knows he’s alive.
IMG_6920
i barely feel a smile deep inside me. 
IMG_6894
i began to understand why god died.
IMG_6903
the air begins to feel a little thin, as we’re waiting for the morning to begin.
IMG_6890
i wanna fall inside your ghost and fill up every hole inside my mind. and i want everyone to know that i am half a soul divided. 
IMG_6889
look in the mirror and ask your soul if you’re alright. 
IMG_6888
put on the glitter that your soul hides behind.
IMG_6887
all we are is an isle of flightless birds. 
IMG_6886
please don’t think about why you can’t sleep in the evening.
IMG_6885
please don’t be afraid of what your soul is really thinking.
IMG_6884
how frustrating and so degrading, his time we’re wasting, as time will fly by and the sky will cry as light is fading…

16apr19. San Jose, Costa Rica. 

