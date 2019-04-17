the soundtrack to my three months of living in Costa Rica has been almost exclusively, the 4 twenty one pilots’ albums: self-titled, vessel, blurryface, and trench. this upcoming 4-part photo series will feature captions with their lyrics describing an even deeper contextualization of my overall pure vida experience.
reign down and destroy me
i’ll try to delay what you make of my life. but i don’t want your way. i want mine.
you are tired. you are hurt. a moth ate through your favorite shirt. and all your friends, they fertilize the ground you walk. lose your mind.
i’ve been traveling in the deserts of my mind.
living like a ghost, you walk by everyone you know. you say that you’re fine, but you have lost your sway and glow.
then the wages of war will start inside my head with my counterpart.
no one really knows his mind and no one knows behind his eyes.
we get colder as we grow older. we will walk so much slower.
i’m not sure i want to give you tools that can destroy my heart.
he wakes up early today, throws on a mask that will alter his face. nobody knows his real name…
he thinks that faith might be dead. nothing kills a man faster than his own head.
nobody knows he’s alive.
i barely feel a smile deep inside me.
i began to understand why god died.
the air begins to feel a little thin, as we’re waiting for the morning to begin.
i wanna fall inside your ghost and fill up every hole inside my mind. and i want everyone to know that i am half a soul divided.
look in the mirror and ask your soul if you’re alright.
put on the glitter that your soul hides behind.
all we are is an isle of flightless birds.
please don’t think about why you can’t sleep in the evening.
please don’t be afraid of what your soul is really thinking.
how frustrating and so degrading, his time we’re wasting, as time will fly by and the sky will cry as light is fading…
16apr19. San Jose, Costa Rica.
6 thoughts on “SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: IMPLICIT DEMAND FOR PROOF (21 Pilots, PT. 1)”
Oh my goodness!! The caption describe and go with every picture above them! I LOVE how none of your photography here is void of EMOTION! These are really, really good man! 🙂
Sorry, *girl
🙂
wow. thank you so much for the compliment. my heart and soul is going into this series, so it means a lot to me that you took the time to go through the post and read the captions. thanks so much – have a great week ~
an tantalizing and emotional exposition leaving me with even more questions about the state of humanity
thanks J !!!!
