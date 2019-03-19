JACÓ, COSTA RICA: EL MIRO RUINS & GRAFFITI

No one can say for sure if this is an abandoned hotel or an abandoned restaurant, if the developer died or if the developer ran out of money before it could be completed…but, either way, this is a cool, mysterious site hidden up high within the forest; a worthy hiking exploration. Follow the pics below:

IMG_5691
Glimpses of El Miro up high in the forest, from the beach.
IMG_6045
Follow the surfboard.
IMG_6046
You’re heading to Mirador Miro.
IMG_6048
Ruins on the way up.
IMG_6053
At the first overlook.
IMG_6051
Ocean view from the first overlook.

IMG_6056

IMG_6009
The ruins at the top.

IMG_6008IMG_6006IMG_6003IMG_6005

IMG_5998
Ocean view from the top overlook.

IMG_5990IMG_5989IMG_5987IMG_5985IMG_5983IMG_5982IMG_5980IMG_5979IMG_5978

DCIM104GOPROG0251810.
Another gorgeous ocean view from the top.

DCIM104GOPROG0291814.DCIM104GOPROG0281813.DCIM104GOPROG0271812.DCIM104GOPROG0301815.DCIM104GOPROG0331818.IMG_5974IMG_5922IMG_5923IMG_5976IMG_5931IMG_5975IMG_5973IMG_5916IMG_5919IMG_5921IMG_5915IMG_5896

IMG_6061
Passing an iguana on the way back down.

IMG_5881

18mar19. JACÓ, COSTA RICA

