JACÓ, COSTA RICA: EL MIRO RUINS & GRAFFITI

No one can say for sure if this is an abandoned hotel or an abandoned restaurant, if the developer died or if the developer ran out of money before it could be completed…but, either way, this is a cool, mysterious site hidden up high within the forest; a worthy hiking exploration. Follow the pics below:
18mar19. JACÓ, COSTA RICA
Great location & views
Reblogging this to my readers at sister site Timeless Wisdoms
