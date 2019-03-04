SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: A SENSE OF PERSPECTIVE

Sunday morning scenes at a street market

A school built in 1890.

My own mind is my own church. ~ Thomas Paine
“A sense of humor is essentially a sense of perspective. It is an understanding that comes from a true sense of proportion. Humor is not a matter of laughing at things, but of understanding them. At its highest it is a part of understanding life. It is an ability to see ourselves as we are, and to smile at the comic figure that the biggest of us cuts in strutting across life’s stage.”
Nivard Kinsella
Hall of Justice
In hotels we are invisible to our neighbors. 
“Monsanto Kills.” ~ The worst company on Earth.

On a skate ramp.

The lives that lurk within…

“Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter–tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther….” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
Jungle in the city. Was lost, then I was found.

3mar19. San Jose, Costa Rica.

