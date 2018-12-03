MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: A MUCKIN’ BLUR

Golden Child by Muck Rock http://julesmuck.com
Chief America by Andaluz the Artist https://andaluztheartist.com

A classic WHISBE Ronald McDonald still up http://www.whisbeworldwide.com

Classic Pez still hanging around https://pezbarcelona.tictail.com

Weerdo. https://www.instagram.com/weerdo1994/

Sen2. https://www.sen2figueroa.com/about
Hedy Lamarr by 2Alas

Alexis Diaz https://www.instagram.com/alexis_diaz/
Kai. https://kaiart.com

SEYO. http://www.seyo.ch
Feo Flip https://www.instagram.com/feoflip/

Elephant by Stefano Alcantara http://stefanoalcantara.com

Angel Once and Goop Masta with a friend

Kurt Cobain by The Postman https://thepostmanart.bigcartel.com

Disem305 https://www.instagram.com/disem305/

1dec18 Wynwood, Miami, Florida

