MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART & GRAFFITI: A MUCKIN’ BLUR Published on December 3, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Golden Child by Muck Rock http://julesmuck.com Chief America by Andaluz the Artist https://andaluztheartist.com A classic WHISBE Ronald McDonald still up http://www.whisbeworldwide.com Classic Pez still hanging around https://pezbarcelona.tictail.com Weerdo. https://www.instagram.com/weerdo1994/ Sen2. https://www.sen2figueroa.com/about Hedy Lamarr by 2Alas Alexis Diaz https://www.instagram.com/alexis_diaz/ Kai. https://kaiart.com SEYO. http://www.seyo.ch Feo Flip https://www.instagram.com/feoflip/ Elephant by Stefano Alcantara http://stefanoalcantara.com Angel Once and Goop Masta with a friend Kurt Cobain by The Postman https://thepostmanart.bigcartel.com Disem305 https://www.instagram.com/disem305/ 1dec18 Wynwood, Miami, Florida Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...