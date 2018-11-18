NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DISCONNECT Published on November 18, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Lower East Side “Cowboy Kid” by Ireland-based Solus Art. Ave A 48. City Kitty Astronaut. Sunshine Cinema, permanently closed. Claw Money. Anthony Bourdain by Bradley Theodore. E. Houston and Ave A (vicinity) Ramiro Davaro-Comas Hektad. Franck Duval Artist K-Nor Artist JPS. B.D. White City Kitty Phoebe New York a.k.a. Libby Schoettle City Kitty on the wall, with Lucky Rabbit painting in the background Phoebe New York Praxis, a vegan street artist, for animal rights. City Kitty Patti Smith by Huetek “Disconnect” by Jeremy M Raymer . 1st Ave Laundry Center , East Village. 16nov18. New York City. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DISCONNECT”
Another batch of excellent photos–thanks for sharing!
