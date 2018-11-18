NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DISCONNECT

Published on
Lower East Side
“Cowboy Kid” by Ireland-based Solus Art. Ave A 48.
City Kitty Astronaut.
Sunshine Cinema, permanently closed.

Claw Money.
Anthony Bourdain by Bradley Theodore. E. Houston and Ave A (vicinity)

Ramiro Davaro-Comas

Hektad.
Franck Duval

Artist K-Nor

Artist JPS.

B.D. White

City Kitty
Phoebe New York a.k.a. Libby Schoettle
City Kitty on the wall, with Lucky Rabbit painting in the background
Phoebe New York
Praxis, a vegan street artist, for animal rights.
City Kitty

Patti Smith by Huetek
“Disconnect” by Jeremy M Raymer . 1st Ave Laundry Center , East Village.

16nov18. New York City.

