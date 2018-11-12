LARCHMONT, NEW YORK STREET ART: LARCHMONT HISTORICAL MURALS

“Munro’s Legacy” by Loic Ercolessi, @loicercolessi , a French street artist currently based in Miami, Florida. Peter Jay Munro studied law under the tutelage of Aaron Burr, the third U.S. vice president. He was also the nephew of John Jay, the president of the Continental Congress (1778 to 1779), the first U.S. chief justice (1789 to 1795) and a governor of New York (1795 to 1801). When he was sixteen, Munro accompanied Jay to Paris to negotiate the end of the war. While practicing law in New York City, he began buying up property in Larchmont. His famous house was called Larchmont Manor (18 Elm Ave.) and it was built in 1797. It is the oldest house in Larchmont to this day. (patch.com). 12nov18 #larchmont #newyork #larchmonthistoricalmurals #tokidokinomadblog #streetart #mural #art #travel #photography #instagood #history #loicercolessi

