Chișinău , Moldova : Pisică Ferocească

DCIM100GOPROG0188339.The Cathedral of Christ’s Nativity (Romanian: Catedrala Mitropolitană Nașterea Domnului) is the main cathedral of the Moldovan Orthodox Church in Central Chișinău, Moldova. It was commissioned by the governor of New Russia, Prince Mikhail Semyonovich Vorontsov, and Metropolitan Gavril Bănulescu-Bodoni in 1830. The cathedral was built in the 1830s to a Neoclassical design by Abram Melnikov (who had designed a similar church in Bolhrad). The cathedral was bombed during World War II, and its bell tower was destroyed by the local Communists in 1962. The new bell tower was constructed in 1997. During the Soviet period, worship was prohibited and the cathedral was transformed into an exhibition center. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nativity_Cathedral,_Chișinău

Ştefan cel Mare Central Park (Romanian: Grădina Publică „Ştefan cel Mare” / Parcul „Ştefan cel Mare”) is the main park in Central Chişinău, Moldova. Formerly known as Pushkin Park, it is the oldest park in Moldova and spans about 7 hectares (17 acres). It has gained the nickname “The Park of the Lovers” in Chişinău due to its popularity as a meeting spot for couples. The park contains 50 species of trees, some of which are quite old, the mulberries and acacias being between 130 and 180 years. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ștefan_cel_Mare_Central_Park

Artist: Radu Dumbrava https://www.instagram.com/dumbravaradu/
The National Theater Mihai Eminescu was established on October 10, 1920 by a group of prominent Romanian cultural and public figures, led by the Minister of Bessarabia in the Government of Romania, Sergiu T. Niţă. The troupe worked only one season, delivering 25 performances. In 1935, by ministerial order, theaters in Chisinau, Craiova and Chernivtsi were closed for financial reasons. Although short-lived, the first National Theater in Chisinau has made an important contribution to the culture of Bessarabia. https://www.gpsmycity.com/attractions/national-theater-mihai-eminescu-9979.html
Pisică Ferocească : Ferocious Kitty

The Chișinău Water Tower is an architectural monument of Chișinău, Moldova, located at 2 Mitropolit Bănulescu-Bodoni Street and built at the end of 19th century after a project by Alexander Bernadazzi. It was a main part of Chişinău’s water system. The upper level was built of wood and was destroyed by an earthquake. It was rebuilt between 1980 and 1983. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chișinău_Water_Tower
Elefant, artist unknown

Francysk Skaryna or Francisk Skorina (pronounced [franˈt͡sɨsk skaˈrɨna]; Latin: Franciscus Scorina, Belarusian: Францыск (Францішак) Скарына; Polish: Franciszek Skaryna; ca. 1490–before 29 January 1552) was a Belarusian humanist, physician, translator and one of the first book printers in Eastern Europe, laying the groundwork for the development of the Belarusian language. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francysk_Skaryna
No escaping Western Influence

10jun18. Chisinau , Moldova

