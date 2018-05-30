Chișinău , MOLDOVA : STREET PERSONALITY

It is one of the most touching monuments in Chișinău. This contrasting masterpiece embodies two real people – spouses Ion and Doina Aldea-Teodorovici. The two honored artists are distinguished for their artistic talent and struggle for the revival of national values. The monument stands in the memory of the great people of art, as Ion and Doina Aldea-Teodorovici were considered to be, together, a symbol of the struggle for independence of Moldova. http://casamare.md/en/places/arkhitekturnye-pamyatniki/pamyatnik-iona-i-doiny-aldya-teodorovich