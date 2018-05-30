Chișinău , MOLDOVA : STREET PERSONALITY

IMG_2456
Men stock up their food cart in the early morning.
IMG_2462
Lots of old, majestic Soviet-style architecture sitting in decadent ruin throughout the city
IMG_2463
Chișinău Water Tower built at the end of the 19th century by Alexander Bernadazzi
IMG_2466
Un parc
IMG_2468
A cat (pisică) who’s seen it all …

IMG_2474

IMG_2459
Apparently, children don’t walk, but rather, skip happily across the streets here …

IMG_2525

The Monument of Ion and Doina Aldea-Teodorovici

It is one of the most touching monuments in Chișinău. This contrasting masterpiece embodies two real people – spouses Ion and Doina Aldea-Teodorovici. The two honored artists are distinguished for their artistic talent and struggle for the revival of national values. The monument stands in the memory of the great people of art, as Ion and Doina Aldea-Teodorovici were considered to be, together, a symbol of the struggle for independence of Moldova. http://casamare.md/en/places/arkhitekturnye-pamyatniki/pamyatnik-iona-i-doiny-aldya-teodorovich

 

IMG_2527IMG_2529IMG_2710IMG_2709IMG_2539

IMG_2542
Great Union Day occurring on December 1, is the national holiday of Romania. It marks the unification of Transylvania, Bessarabia (Moldova reunite), and Bukovina with the Romanian Kingdom in 1918.

28may18. Chișinău , Moldova

