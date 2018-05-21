COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: I’M NOT IN YOUR HURRY

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality.” ~ R. B. Fuller
“In the Background”
“I felt very still and empty, the way the eye of a tornado must feel, moving dully along in the middle of the surrounding hullabaloo.”
― Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar
“Be not the slave of your own past – plunge into the sublime seas, dive deep, and swim far, so you shall come back with new self-respect, with new power, and with an advanced experience that shall explain and overlook the old.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
“You look at where you’re going and where you are and it never makes sense, but then you look back at where you’ve been and a pattern seems to emerge.”
― Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values
“In it.”
“How can I be substantial if I do not cast a shadow? I must have a dark side also If I am to be whole”
― C.G. Jung
“They both listened silently to the water, which to them was not just water, but the voice of life, the voice of Being, the voice of perpetual Becoming.”
― Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha
“All the effort in the world won’t matter if you’re not inspired.”
― Chuck Palahniuk
“Two”
“The only journey is the one within.”
― Rainer Maria Rilke

 “No Damage”
“As far as the eye can see. As far as the soul can comprehend.”
Art by Skull and Crossfaders from Jackson, Mississippi.

may2018. Cocoa Beach, FL

