COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: TO LIVE IS TO BE SLOWLY BORN Published on May 10, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel "A single event can awaken within us a stranger totally unknown to us. To live is to be slowly born." ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry 6may18. Cocoa Beach, FL
