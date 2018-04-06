LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA STREET ART: DECOLONIZE & CHILL

Tristan Eaton. DTLA. Arts District. At The Container Yard. https://www.instagram.com/tristaneaton/

JR. “JR is a pseudonymous photographer and graffiti artist. He is best known for fly- papering photocopies of his art onto the streets.” https://www.instagram.com/jr/
“WRDSMTH. WRDSMTH is a Los Angeles-based street artist of unverified identity known for his iconic image of a vintage typewriter with different sheets of inspirational text.” https://www.instagram.com/wrdsmth/

“Solomon Souza (born 1993) is a British-Israeli street artist. He is best known for spray painting portraits of contemporary and historical figures on the metal shutters of the Mahane Yehuda Market (“The Shuk“) in Jerusalem, turning them into an after-hours attraction.” (wiki) https://www.instagram.com/solomonsouza/

VERY cool truck art in LA…
Nostalgia
People have told me that these pink baby faces are by Denver-based artist Yiannis Bellis, but I haven’t been able to confirm nor deny it.

Santa Fe-based artist Jaque Fragua. Indian Alley on Skid Row. https://www.instagram.com/jaque_fragua/

Secret: Some of the best food in the world resides in these unassuming food trucks…
Kai aspire art https://www.instagram.com/kaiart/

Max Toropov https://www.instagram.com/maxthirteen/
Smokin’ Purple Gorilla in Koreatown
“Claudio Ethos aka Claudio Rafael is a Brazilian mural artist born in 1982 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, city where he still lives. Ethos has been interested in graffiti since the 90’s. He was surrounded by Pixacao and began spray painting around the age of 15, at the end of the 90’s in a small town in Sao Paolo, called Birigui.” (urbannation) https://www.instagram.com/claudioethos/

“For those who believe in God, most of the big questions are answered. But for those of us who can’t readily accept the God formula, the big answers don’t remain stone-written. We adjust to new conditions and discoveries. We are pliable. Love need not be a command nor faith a dictum. I am my own god. We are here to unlearn the teachings of the church, state, and our educational system. We are here to drink beer. We are here to kill war. We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us.”
Charles Bukowski

…fit for a Queen

april 2018. Los Angeles, CA

