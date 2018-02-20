WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN STREET ART & GRAFFITI: WALK INTO THE BLUES…

IMG_8584
Artist: MeresOne
IMG_8590
Artist: Li-Hill
IMG_8597
Artist: CERN
IMG_8596
Walk into the blues…
IMG_8611
Curb Your Ego
IMG_8621
Artist: Adam Kiyoshi Fujita (Adamfu)
IMG_8622
Artist: Gaia
IMG_8627
Artist: Madvaillan (spelt correctly) from Hillside, Queens

IMG_8628

IMG_8632
Artist unknown. OCTOPUS. 
IMG_8646
Artist: Ben Angotti
IMG_8650
“There’s a safety in thinking in a diner. You can have your coffee or your milk shake, and you can go off into strange dark areas, and always come back to the safety of the diner.”
― David Lynch

IMG_8656IMG_8661IMG_8665IMG_8667IMG_8745IMG_8750

IMG_8778
Artist: Wiley
IMG_8781
View from Williamsburg
IMG_8796
Artist: Bisser Bisser
IMG_8779
We all have to at some point…

IMG_8791

IMG_8803
“Creation” by James Bullough
IMG_8816
Bee by JODO

IMG_8817IMG_8818

IMG_8823
On the left: Jorit Agoch. On the right: Carl Joseph Gabriel.

IMG_8826IMG_8840IMG_8841IMG_8842IMG_8850

IMG_8853
Collaboration between HowNosm and Tristan Eaton.

IMG_8709IMG_8706IMG_8697IMG_8694.JPGIMG_8689IMG_8686IMG_8685IMG_8683

27798015_10160105995365128_3226499139259627_o
Artist: ZED1 (Marco ZedOne) from Italy.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn 11feb18

