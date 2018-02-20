WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN STREET ART & GRAFFITI: WALK INTO THE BLUES… Published on February 20, 2018February 20, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Artist: MeresOne Artist: Li-Hill Artist: CERN Walk into the blues… Curb Your Ego Artist: Adam Kiyoshi Fujita (Adamfu) Artist: Gaia Artist: Madvaillan (spelt correctly) from Hillside, Queens Artist unknown. OCTOPUS. Artist: Ben Angotti “There’s a safety in thinking in a diner. You can have your coffee or your milk shake, and you can go off into strange dark areas, and always come back to the safety of the diner.” ― David Lynch Artist: Wiley View from Williamsburg Artist: Bisser Bisser We all have to at some point… “Creation” by James Bullough Bee by JODO On the left: Jorit Agoch. On the right: Carl Joseph Gabriel. Collaboration between HowNosm and Tristan Eaton. Artist: ZED1 (Marco ZedOne) from Italy. Williamsburg, Brooklyn 11feb18 Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN STREET ART & GRAFFITI: WALK INTO THE BLUES…”
Excellent.
Thank you, as always.
