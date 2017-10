“Solitary. But not in the sense of being alone. Not solitary in the way Thoreau was, for example, exiling himself in order to find out where he was; not solitary in the way Jonah was, praying for deliverance in the belly of the whale. Solitary in the sense of retreat. In the sense of not having to see himself, of not having to see himself being seen by anyone else.” ― Paul Auster, The Invention of Solitude

October2017. New York City, Lower East Side, & Brooklyn, NY

Advertisements