LONDON, ENGLAND: CONTEMPLATION

St. Saviors Southwark War Memorial: bronze sculpture designed by Philip Lindsey Clark. "Give honour to the men of St. Saviours Southwark who gave their lives for the empire 1914–1918." Contemplation. MANYOLY: a French artist who "loves expressing her ideas by painting women's faces with powerful colors." http://www.isupportstreetart.com/interview/manyoly/ Visual artist and illustrator: STEDHEAD. She is from the Isle of Man and is currently based in London. Irish artist: EOIN Legendary London graffiti writer Tizer of the ID Crew. @tizerone on Twitter. Ghost Writers Crew THIRSTY BSTRD: a French visual artist from Paris. Philadelphia, PA – based artist: Pyramid Oracle "Numb" by ALO (Aristide Loria), a London-based Italian artist. 19sep17 London, England