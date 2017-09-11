BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: MAN OF THE YEAR

This mural was commissioned on the 60th anniversary of the 1957 TIME magazine cover depicting a Hungarian Freedom Fighter. In 1956, the magazine deemed the freedom fighters in the Hungarian Revolution as heroes, and dedicated the prestigious cover to all of the the brave souls that fought in the struggle. The original cover was drawn by legendary TIME cover artist Boris Chaliapin (he drew over 400 of them!) and at the bottom of this post, I’ve shared an image of it for you to compare…