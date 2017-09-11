BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: MAN OF THE YEAR

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

This mural was commissioned on the 60th anniversary of the 1957 TIME magazine cover depicting a Hungarian Freedom Fighter. In 1956, the magazine deemed the freedom fighters in the Hungarian Revolution as heroes, and dedicated the prestigious cover to all of the the brave souls that fought in the struggle. The original cover was drawn by legendary TIME cover artist Boris Chaliapin (he drew over 400 of them!) and at the bottom of this post, I’ve shared an image of it for you to compare…

IMG_9772IMG_9781IMG_9773IMG_9776IMG_9774IMG_9775hungarian-freedom-fighter-man-of-the-year-banner-time-january-7-1941-19d38fb7a2b44d1dc7ef8e8fed6212b3

9sep17 Budapest, Hungary

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s