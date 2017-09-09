BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: LOVE THY NEIGHBOR Published on September 9, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel The majestic Budapest Keleti Railway Station. People coming, people going. Blossoming decay. Modern architecture. There are little shiny silver flags poking out of the walls where the corners meet. I’ve only seen “FACE” up high around the city. This reflects risky courage and a strong reputation. A comprehensive city scene mural by artist crew Neopaint. British artist Luke Embden The Paperboy statue Behind the Budapest Eye The Fat Policeman statue 8sep17 Budapest, Hungary Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...