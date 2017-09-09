BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: LOVE THY NEIGHBOR

The majestic Budapest Keleti Railway Station. People coming, people going.
Blossoming decay.
Modern architecture. There are little shiny silver flags poking out of the walls where the corners meet.

I’ve only seen “FACE” up high around the city. This reflects risky courage and a strong reputation.
A comprehensive city scene mural by artist crew Neopaint.

British artist Luke Embden

The Paperboy statue

Behind the Budapest Eye 

The Fat Policeman statue

8sep17 Budapest, Hungary

 

