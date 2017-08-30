BRASOV TO SIBIU, ROMANIA: TRAINSPOTTING

I don’t have any idea what I’m doing or where I’m going. As my destination becomes blurrier and blurrier, my bags have to get lighter and lighter. So, I left my beloved Birkenstocks (Chicago 2015) at Kismet Dao Hostel in Brasov and caught a taxi to the train station. Bought a ticket for Sibiu and contemplated my directionless life by putting some heavy thoughts on postcards to friends and taking photographs of everything around me.

On the train I stared out the window and took more photos ~ my way of processing thoughts that I can’t put into words.

30aug17 Brasov to Sibiu, Romania

Advertisements