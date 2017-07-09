CHISINAU, MOLDOVA GRAFFITI: “THANKS FOR THE EMPTY WALL!”

IMG_4307IMG_4309IMG_4312IMG_4313IMG_4314IMG_4315IMG_4320IMG_4321IMG_4346IMG_4353IMG_4358

IMG_4386
“Jack” from Lille, France-based street artist, Zacharie Bodson.

IMG_4387

IMG_4391
UNIREA – ODIP is a non-profit, non-governmental non-governmental (NGO) association based on the ideology of Romanian national patriotism and values. It is made up of smart, active, talented and devoted people to the National Cause of Reunion.

IMG_4392IMG_4393IMG_4395IMG_4397IMG_4400IMG_4402IMG_4403IMG_4404IMG_4407IMG_4408IMG_4409IMG_4410IMG_4411IMG_4412IMG_4413IMG_4414

july2017. Chisinau, Moldova.

