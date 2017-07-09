CHISINAU, MOLDOVA GRAFFITI: “THANKS FOR THE EMPTY WALL!” Published on July 9, 2017July 9, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel “Jack” from Lille, France-based street artist, Zacharie Bodson. UNIREA – ODIP is a non-profit, non-governmental non-governmental (NGO) association based on the ideology of Romanian national patriotism and values. It is made up of smart, active, talented and devoted people to the National Cause of Reunion. july2017. Chisinau, Moldova. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...