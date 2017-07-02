CHISINAU, MOLDOVA: NATIVITY CATHEDRAL

The Cathedral of Christ’s Nativity (Romanian: Catedrala Mitropolitană Nașterea Domnului) is the main cathedral of the Moldovan Orthodox Church in central Chisinau. It was commissioned by Prince Vorontsov. The cathedral was built in the 1830s in a Neoclassical design by Abram Melnikov. It was bombed during World War ll, and its bell tower was destroyed by the local Communists in 1962. The new bell tower was constructed in 1997. During the Soviet period, worship was prohibited and the cathedral served as an exhibition center.

1july17. Chisinau, Moldova.

Advertisements