CHISINAU, MOLDOVA: "ARCHI-CULTURE" Published on July 2, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Philharmonic Hall Government building for State Security Mihai Eminescu National Theatre, 1933 Unoccupied building I found in a back parking lot Universitatea Liberă Internațională din Moldova: "Free International University of Moldova" Sky Tower Old Soviet-style apartment 1july17 Chisinau, Moldova
One thought on “CHISINAU, MOLDOVA: “ARCHI-CULTURE””
They have some cool architecture. I like the statue in the first image. It looks like a suit of armor.
