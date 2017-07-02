CHISINAU, MOLDOVA: “ARCHI-CULTURE”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
DCIM100GOPROG0065966.
Philharmonic Hall
DCIM100GOPROG0045964.
Government building for State Security

DCIM100GOPROG0055965.

DCIM100GOPROG0015961.
Mihai Eminescu National Theatre, 1933
IMG_4037
Unoccupied building I found in a back parking lot
IMG_4043
Universitatea Liberă Internațională din Moldova: “Free International University of Moldova”
IMG_4044
Sky Tower

IMG_4042IMG_4045

IMG_4052
Old Soviet-style apartment

IMG_4053

1july17 Chisinau, Moldova

