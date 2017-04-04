French/Tunisian/Mexican/American Kai Aspire’s continuing commentary on our misplaced values:
To learn more about this compassionate artist and to see more of his creations, you can go to his art page http://kaiart.com
2apr17 NYC
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: GET YOUR VALUE SYSTEM IN CHECK! by KAI ASPIRE”
Wow – just amazing! Headed over now for a look – thanks
LikeLike