PRODUCT REVIEW: VIVITAR DKS-20 CAMERA BAG

People are always asking me what brands I travel with, since I’m always on the road, on a train, a bus 🚌, or in an airport. Well, I’ve got my various Canon cameras, GoPro Hero 4, and lenses, as well as my 15-inch Mac Book Pro. I need a bag that can fit it all.

Introducing my Vivitar DKS-20 camera bag. It just traveled with me from Florida to Dubai to Beirut, back to Dubai, and on to New York. I carried it on with me, checking in my other backpack. Camera equipment is too fragile to check-in, as you know.

Originally, when I asked for a Vivitar bag, I asked for the largest one. Expecting a refusal, I was pleasantly surprised by their awesome representative who replied to me almost immediately and apologized for not having the bag I requested in stock, but that he would gladly send out the next one in line. I was so stoked!

So, when I got this DKS-20, I was amazed at the space within and it was more than enough for all of my stuff. It had me wondering just how big the one I originally asked for, is! 😂🙏📸

Let me show you this incredible bag in the medium I communicate in best: photos. 😁