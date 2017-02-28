Considered to be one of the biggest nightclubs in the world: The One. It’s covered in graffiti by loads of international street artists. Click link to learn more: http://cfye.com/a-mooiemuur-mural-in-beirut-7405
26feb17. Beirut, Lebanon.
8 thoughts on “BEIRUT, LEBANON STREET ART: “THE ONE””
We’ll, i think that’s great
Thanks for checking it out!
That’s so gorgeous! Thanks so much for allowing me to see things I would otherwise never to able to view!
Aww, thank YOU for taking the time to look! 🙂
I never would have imagined this place was in Lebanon if hadn’t said so.
It’s a city of contrasts, that’s for sure! Beirut is known for its nightclubs, though (especially in the past), so it makes sense that they went so BIG on this project. 🙂 And it’s at the port in Centre Ville, so it’s a bit removed from the bullet-ridden buildings I’ve been photographing. 🙂 So, I totally get what you’re saying.
So cool! Love your photos!
Aww, thank you so much and thanks for taking the time to check them out! 🙂
