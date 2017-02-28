BEIRUT, LEBANON STREET ART: “THE ONE”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Considered to be one of the biggest nightclubs in the world: The One. It’s covered in graffiti by loads of international street artists. Click link to learn more: http://cfye.com/a-mooiemuur-mural-in-beirut-7405

img_8996

img_8997

img_8999

img_8998

img_9001

img_9002

img_9003

img_9370

img_9005

img_9006

img_9007

img_9008

img_9009

img_9012

img_9013

img_9016

img_9379

26feb17. Beirut, Lebanon.

8 thoughts on "BEIRUT, LEBANON STREET ART: "THE ONE"

    1. It’s a city of contrasts, that’s for sure! Beirut is known for its nightclubs, though (especially in the past), so it makes sense that they went so BIG on this project. 🙂 And it’s at the port in Centre Ville, so it’s a bit removed from the bullet-ridden buildings I’ve been photographing. 🙂 So, I totally get what you’re saying.

