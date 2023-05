With this piece the Montreal-based artist wants to celebrate Estonia’s technological tradition and Boriss Tamm’s achievements in cybernetics. With a color palette inspired by Estonia’s flag, the mural incorporates a figurative subject with video distortion effects explored by early cybernetic artists. https://www.visittallinn.ee/eng/visitor/see-do/things-to-do/attractions-museums/179444/five-8-the-tradition-of-technological-development

Around 15 Akadeemia Tee, Tallinn, Estonia

