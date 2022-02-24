NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022 “HEAD ISESEISVUSPÄEVA!” Published on February 24, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Paul Keres was an Estonian chess grandmaster and chess writer. He was among the world’s top players from the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s, and narrowly missed a chance at a world championship match on five occasions. Born in Narva in 1916. Independence Day (Estonian: Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev) is a national holiday in Estonia marking the anniversary of the Estonian Declaration of Independence in 1918. It is the national day of Estonia. (wiki) Blue-Black-White flag. Some say the blue is for the vaulted blue sky above the native land, the black for attachment to the soil of the homeland as well as the fate of Estonians — for centuries black with worries, and white for purity, hard work, and commitment. Narva Castle 24feb22 Narva, Estonia 🇪🇪 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...