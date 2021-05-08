ORLANDO, FLORIDA STREET ART: GARUDA by EARL FUNK Published on May 8, 2021May 4, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel A Garuda is a legendary bird or bird-like creature in Hindu, Buddhist and Jain faith. He is variously the vehicle mount (vahana) of the Hindu god Vishnu, a dharma-protector and Astasena in Buddhism, and the Yaksha of the Jain Tirthankara Shantinatha (wiki). Location: On the back of Ascension Tattoo parlor, 832 N. Mills Blvd. Artist: Earl Funk https://www.instagram.com/earlfunk/ 14april2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...