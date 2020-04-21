COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: I EXIST AS I AM, THAT IS ENOUGH Published on April 21, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel 𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓂𝓎 ⛈ 𝓁𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓎… “𝐼 𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈𝓉 𝒶𝓈 𝐼 𝒶𝓂, 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒾𝓈 𝑒𝓃𝑜𝓊𝑔𝒽.” – 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝓉 𝒲𝒽𝒾𝓉𝓂𝒶𝓃 ѕℓσωℓу, ѕℓσωℓу ¢αт¢ну мσηкєу 22ABRIL2020. Cocoa Beach, Florida. Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: I EXIST AS I AM, THAT IS ENOUGH”
Such beautiful stormy water shots!
thank you so much! lately, it’s been like that for apart of the day and then it clears up and some sun peeks through.
Love the turtles!
LOL – yeah, i thought it was cool that someone had their house painted on.
