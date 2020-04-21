COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: I EXIST AS I AM, THAT IS ENOUGH

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

BB5CA81A-69D6-4D1B-85E3-9070946E6BC1

384742B4-47CB-4FC0-B889-CE89942911EA
𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓂𝓎 ⛈ 𝓁𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓎…

“𝐼 𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈𝓉 𝒶𝓈 𝐼 𝒶𝓂, 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒾𝓈 𝑒𝓃𝑜𝓊𝑔𝒽.” 
– 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝓉 𝒲𝒽𝒾𝓉𝓂𝒶𝓃

11046318-A4F8-43FE-923F-8AB907A614CE79F590CB-5C02-4DB9-A916-D30CC8AEA52A

E5F9FC39-A8C0-4174-9DA1-EE8160BD5B66
ѕℓσωℓу, ѕℓσωℓу ¢αт¢ну мσηкєу

463FC7D3-A478-44F8-AEA5-F428CE2F074336ED09D2-35DE-4129-A662-806B78103786IMG_527016C2FCEE-A8BC-469F-B794-70ABD94996B9

22ABRIL2020. Cocoa Beach, Florida.

4 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: I EXIST AS I AM, THAT IS ENOUGH

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s