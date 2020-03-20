COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: BEYOND OUR CONTROL Published on March 20, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel ᵗ𝐡ᗴⓇｅ ｉｓ Ⓐ 𝓗𝓤ﻮ乇 𝐚м𝕠𝓊η丅 σƒ 𝐟Ｒ𝔢𝓔𝕕όм ⓣĦ𝒶ｔ 𝕔ｏ𝓜𝔢𝕤 ᵗØ ʸ𝐨Ｕ 𝔀нᗴⓝ үＯ𝐔 тᵃⓚᵉ ή𝓸т𝕙ιη𝐆 ᵖєŕ𝓼𝕠𝓷Ａℓㄥч. “̲F̲r̲e̲e̲d̲o̲m̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲t̲h̲e̲ ̲o̲n̲l̲y̲ ̲w̲o̲r̲t̲h̲y̲ ̲g̲o̲a̲l̲ ̲i̲n̲ ̲l̲i̲f̲e̲.̲ ̲I̲t̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲w̲o̲n̲ ̲b̲y̲ ̲d̲i̲s̲r̲e̲g̲a̲r̲d̲i̲n̲g̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲n̲g̲s̲ ̲t̲h̲a̲t̲ ̲l̲i̲e̲ ̲b̲e̲y̲o̲n̲d̲ ̲o̲u̲r̲ ̲c̲o̲n̲t̲r̲o̲l̲.̲”̲̲―̲ ̲E̲p̲i̲c̲t̲e̲t̲u̲s̲ One of Cocoa Beach’s iconic murals. Artist: David Rothman Cocoa Beach Pier 20mar2020. Cocoa Beach, Florida Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...