COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: BEYOND OUR CONTROL

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
ᵗ𝐡ᗴⓇｅ ｉｓ Ⓐ 𝓗𝓤ﻮ乇 𝐚м𝕠𝓊η丅 σƒ 𝐟Ｒ𝔢𝓔𝕕όм ⓣĦ𝒶ｔ 𝕔ｏ𝓜𝔢𝕤 ᵗØ ʸ𝐨Ｕ 𝔀нᗴⓝ үＯ𝐔 тᵃⓚᵉ ή𝓸т𝕙ιη𝐆 ᵖєŕ𝓼𝕠𝓷Ａℓㄥч.
“̲F̲r̲e̲e̲d̲o̲m̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲t̲h̲e̲ ̲o̲n̲l̲y̲ ̲w̲o̲r̲t̲h̲y̲ ̲g̲o̲a̲l̲ ̲i̲n̲ ̲l̲i̲f̲e̲.̲ ̲I̲t̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲w̲o̲n̲ ̲b̲y̲ ̲d̲i̲s̲r̲e̲g̲a̲r̲d̲i̲n̲g̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲n̲g̲s̲ ̲t̲h̲a̲t̲ ̲l̲i̲e̲ ̲b̲e̲y̲o̲n̲d̲ ̲o̲u̲r̲ ̲c̲o̲n̲t̲r̲o̲l̲.̲”̲
̲―̲ ̲E̲p̲i̲c̲t̲e̲t̲u̲s̲

One of Cocoa Beach’s iconic murals. Artist: David Rothman
Cocoa Beach Pier

20mar2020. Cocoa Beach, Florida

