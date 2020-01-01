COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: A NEW DAWN, A NEW DAY…

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
DSCN5634
𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝒹𝒶𝓌𝓃
𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝒹𝒶𝓎
𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒
𝐹𝑜𝓇 𝓂𝑒
𝒜𝓃𝒹 𝐼’𝓂 𝒻𝑒𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹
あけましておめでとうございます。
𝒜𝓀𝑒𝓂𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓉𝑒 𝑜𝓂𝑒𝒹𝑒𝓉𝑜𝓊𝑔𝑜𝓏𝒶𝒾𝓂𝒶𝓈𝓊.
𝟣𝒿𝒶𝓃𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟢. 𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜𝒶 𝐵𝑒𝒶𝒸𝒽 𝐹𝐿 🌞
This is the view of the sun rising as I stepped out the front door in the morning. Incredible beauty to behold. And that bird’s got a great seat.

One thought on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: A NEW DAWN, A NEW DAY…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s