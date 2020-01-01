COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: A NEW DAWN, A NEW DAY… Published on January 1, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel 𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝒹𝒶𝓌𝓃𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝒹𝒶𝓎𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒶 𝓃𝑒𝓌 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐹𝑜𝓇 𝓂𝑒𝒜𝓃𝒹 𝐼’𝓂 𝒻𝑒𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹あけましておめでとうございます。𝒜𝓀𝑒𝓂𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓉𝑒 𝑜𝓂𝑒𝒹𝑒𝓉𝑜𝓊𝑔𝑜𝓏𝒶𝒾𝓂𝒶𝓈𝓊.𝟣𝒿𝒶𝓃𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟢. 𝒞𝑜𝒸𝑜𝒶 𝐵𝑒𝒶𝒸𝒽 𝐹𝐿 🌞 This is the view of the sun rising as I stepped out the front door in the morning. Incredible beauty to behold. And that bird’s got a great seat. Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: A NEW DAWN, A NEW DAY…”
Gorgeous! I spent the holidays on Merritt Island, it was beautiful!.
