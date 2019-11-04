SAN DIEGO (NORTH PARK & BEYOND,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: DON’T TRIP ! Published on November 4, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel https://www.instagram.com/nicholasdanger/ a caption https://www.instagram.com/johnnysartwork/ a caption https://www.instagram.com/angryelephant/ a caption https://www.instagram.com/raddingtonfalls/ , https://www.instagram.com/fo5h/ North Park’s story began in the 1870s, but it really began to take shape in 1910 when a large segment of it was leveled and divided into parcels for both commercial and residential development by John Hartley, whose late father James had purchased the land in 1893 intending it to be a citrus grove. – https://sduptownnews.com/hip-and-historic-north-park/ Stella!!! Conversation Are We Still Going to Meet at the Corner? Built 1888. India Street. Little Italy. 3nov19. North Park, Downtown, San Diego, CA. Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...