There are many myths about this little ‘rebel of Brussels,’ but my favorite is the one that claims he is Duke Godrey lll of Leuven and as a 2-year old Lord, his troops put him in a basket and hung him in a tree for encouragement. The enemy troops of Berthout walked by and he urinated on them. Berthout eventually lost the battle.
august2019. Brussels, Belgium
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: MANNEKEN PIS”
Amazing, all these different versions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! I know! And the thing is, I could probably get a hundred more today! 🙂
LikeLike