BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: MANNEKEN PIS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

There are many myths about this little ‘rebel of Brussels,’ but my favorite is the one that claims he is Duke Godrey lll of Leuven and as a 2-year old Lord, his troops put him in a basket and hung him in a tree for encouragement. The enemy troops of Berthout walked by and he urinated on them. Berthout eventually lost the battle.

IMG_1360IMG_1006IMG_9971IMG_1019IMG_0978IMG_1361IMG_1021IMG_1020IMG_1363IMG_1466IMG_1357

august2019. Brussels, Belgium

