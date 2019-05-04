SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: TOP 8 FOODS (& DRINK)

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
Chifrijo: bowl of rice and beans topped with fried pork meat and avocado, pico de gallo, chimichurri, and lime. Mine was served with plantain chips. Tortilla chips are also an option.
Gallo Pinto: traditionally served with breakfast, it is a slowly blended dish of rice, beans, onions, red peppers, and cilantro.
Pork Casado
Arepa con pollo, queso, y huevos.
Pancakes, eggs, and papaya with coffee.
Arroz con mixto y puré
Ice Cold Imperial at Rayuela’s on Avenida 2
popular chocolate brand

 

feb-apr2019 San Jose, Costa Rica.

