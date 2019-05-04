SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: TOP 8 FOODS (& DRINK) Published on May 4, 2019May 4, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Chifrijo: bowl of rice and beans topped with fried pork meat and avocado, pico de gallo, chimichurri, and lime. Mine was served with plantain chips. Tortilla chips are also an option. Gallo Pinto: traditionally served with breakfast, it is a slowly blended dish of rice, beans, onions, red peppers, and cilantro. Pork Casado Arepa con pollo, queso, y huevos. Pancakes, eggs, and papaya with coffee. Arroz con mixto y puré Ice Cold Imperial at Rayuela’s on Avenida 2 popular chocolate brand feb-apr2019 San Jose, Costa Rica. Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: TOP 8 FOODS (& DRINK)”
great food must be delicious
