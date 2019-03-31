CARTAGO, COSTA RICA: ST. JAMES THE APOSTLE PARISH RUINS (Ruinas de la Parroquia de Santiago Apóstol)

These ruins are a cultural heritage site. Technically, the site can’t be called “ruins,” because it was never actually completed. Here’s why (and this is a crazy amount of earthquakes):

1575 – several churches have existed on this site since this time

1630 – first building destroyed by an earthquake

1656 – demolished

1662 – consecration of a new building

1718 – heavily damaged by another earthquake

1756 – another earthquake damaged the church

1841 – finally destroyed on September 2, 1841 by the San Antolin earthquake

1870 – the last attempt to rebuild the church was started; built in Romanesque style (only one in Costa Rica)

construction was halted for 30 years

1903-1904 – restarted again

1910 – construction finally halted for good after the Santa Monica earthquake

Today, it’s a beautiful park.