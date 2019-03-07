SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA FOOD: SODA RIVERA

A soda is a traditional “Mom and Pop” Costa Rican restaurant where the food is cheap and delicious. Soon after I arrived to the city in mid-February, I was on one of my explorative jaunts which always, never rarely, find me lost. But, lost is good for me. It’s how I find the unique things cities have to offer. Soda Rivera is so off-the-beaten path, that it doesn’t have a website or any mentions I could find on the internet, so I can’t even give you the address.

I highly recommend this place if you can find it. It’s total pura vida.

FEB/MAR2019. San Jose, Costa Rica.

