SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: NAMED IN HONOR OF JOSEPH OF NAZARETH

Neoclassical building. Built in 1920. Located in Morazán Park and is one of the key architectural symbols of San Jose. Costa Rican José Francisco ‘Chisco’ Salazar designed it. It is said that he was inspired by the famous Palace of Versailles in France. Since its beginning, t he Temple of Music has hosted festivals and musical shows and special New Year’s Eve celebrations. Apart from hosting musical performances, the building has played a very prominent role in the public life of Costa Rica and many leaders have used it as a stage for their main political acts.
A tico walks past a NEGUS piece.
This image gives you a sense of San Jose’s location in the Central Valley; mountains up ahead.
This is what they say about this place: “Cinema showing straight porn films but with lots of gay action happening in the seats and other areas. Entry 3000 colones ($6)” Whoa ! It’s in Barrio Chino (Chinatown.) I knew when I took the picture, that it had some kind of “seedy underbelly.”
Confucius. In Barrio Chino (Chinatown.)
Sculpture: Gracias , by artist Alexy Palenzuela. He is a Costa Rican naturalized Cuban. Gracias carries that title not only as a thank you to the Costa Ricans, but also as a recognition of the good manners of the Ticos. “The first thing I noticed about Costa Ricans is that they always say ‘thanks’, ‘please’ or with ‘great pleasure’,” said Valenzuela. Thanks is a work with a romantic and dreamy air that shows a robust woman with a guitar. “My work is based on musical instruments because music always accompanies us, both in moments of sadness and joy. That is to say, the musical instrument is a symbol of daily life, ” he said. Why is it so voluptuous? The artist commented that his work is inspired by the figure of his maternal grandmother, a lady who was always a chubby, enterprising, “fighter. “
José Gervasio Artigas Arnal June 19, 1764 – September 23, 1850) was a national hero of Uruguay, sometimes called “the father of Uruguayan nationhood”. Artigas was a staunch democrat and federalist, opposed to monarchism and centralism.
Flutist Location: Teatro Nacional Approximate date: 01-01-1997 Artist: Jorge Jiménez de Heredia Technique: Marble Measures: 245x45x45 cm NOTES The foundation of the work was executed in Italy. The destination of this sculpture was the Bank of San José, but on the advice of the architect Bruno Stagno, the work was considered inappropriate for that building and was donated to the National Theater in 1996. https://www.teatronacional.go.cr/Galeria/coleccion-detalle/7/flautista
11/12/13Feb2019 San Jose, Costa Rica.
